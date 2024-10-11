Family Of Tech CEO Justin Bingham Mourns His Loss After He Died In 200 Foot Fall At Zion National Park

The family of tech CEO Justin Bingham is in mourning. Bingham passed away after canyoneering at Utah's Zion National Park. Following his passing, his wife went to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to his death.

"It is with broken hearts we share the untimely passing of our hero, Justin Bingham. The world lost a legend. His family lost their rock. Lindsay lost the love of her life. Their children have lost their best friend," read the statement. "But we have not lost hope. Justin loved life more than anything. His passion for living was rivaled only by his devotion to his family. His wife and his four precious kids were his reason for living, the reason he got out of bed every morning and his sole purpose on earth."

Prior to his death, Bingham was the CEO for the software company Opiniion. He had an accident while canyoneering on October 5. The tech CEO ended up slipping and falling. He was at Heaps Canyon with his three other friends.

"He never would have wanted to leave them this way but we pray that he can see the armies of earthly angels surrounding his family at this most desolate time," the statement continued. "There are no words to describe the pain or confusion we are all feeling right now, but if you knew Justin you know he would infuse this moment with optimism and positivity."

Justin Bingham Dies

They also noted that Bingham was always the rock of the family. He was the one that would always pick them up whenever they had problems.

"We remember him," read the post. "We honor him. We lean on his strength. And we find a way. We move forward with faith, however impossible it may seem, and look forward to the day we are together again. We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of love and support the family has already received."

Meanwhile, Opiniion released a statement about the CEO, remembering his legacy.

"His commitment to building meaningful relationships made a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him," the company wrote in a statement. "Justin's spirit of adventure and dedication to living life fully will be deeply missed."

"If you spent any time around him, he was the eternal optimist. 'Everything is always going to work out,' he told me so many times.... But he was right and it usually did," added co-founder and COO Devin Shurtleff. "Justin wasn't just a leader here at Opiniion — he was a mentor, a dad, and a friend to many of us. He believed that the relationships we build are what make this work meaningful, and he truly lived that every day."