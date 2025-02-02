76-Year-Old Dies After Smashing Into A Tree While Skiing

An elderly man tragically died after colliding with a tree while skiing on what was known to be a very difficult trail.

According to kpic.com, the accident happened along Windsor Chairline, which is the "most difficult" trail at Mt. Ashland Ski Area. The now-deceased man passed away on January 24th, at the age of 76 years old. Reportedly, the man was wearing a helmet, but his injuries were still fatal.

The man received life-saving care on the mountain after the Ski Patrol arrived on the scene. Likewise, Ski Patrol, as well as Ashland Fire and Rescue continued their care together as a Mercy Flights hospital arrived to assist in the ski area's medical room. Unfortunately, it was there that the man was pronounced dead.

Andrew Gast, who is Mt. Ashland's acting General Manager, mentioned that his team was "heartbroken by the loss." Moreover, Gast continued to extend condolences on behalf of Mt. Ashland to the grieving family and friends of the victim.

Skiing deaths are rather rare occurrences, but they do happen. Just several days ago, five skiers died in the French Alps. Four of the now-deceased skiers were Norwegian, while another was Swiss. The deaths did not actually happen together. The four Norwegians died together in the southeastern Savoie region when an avalanche swept the group away. The Swiss skier died in another incident near Chamonix, in the Haute-Savoie region. That skier's death was also related to the avalanches which crushed the French Alps.

Mt. Ashland is not located in the French Alps. Rather, the ski area is in southern Oregon, near the California border. California has obviously been in the news a great deal as of late. Rather than stories of snow and skiing, Southern California has endured brutal fires for weeks.

The Palisades Fire itself, which started on January 7th, burned over 23,000 acres, before becoming 100% contained. The Eaton Fire, which is also now 100% contained, burned another 14,000-plus acres in southern California.

Between the fires and the death of the skier in Oregon, the western United States has had quite the tragic start to the new year.