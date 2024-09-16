Washington Woman Arrested For Allegedly Strangling A Cat

Does Don't F—k with Cats need a Season 2 on Netflix? In a sickening crime, authorities arrested a Washington woman for allegedly strangling a cat in an apartment complex.

In a statement shared on social media on Thursday, Sept. 12, the Vancouver Police Department said someone allegedly saw the woman "strangling a cat." Ironically, the police were at the apartment complex "for an unrelated call for service." That's when the apartment manager reached out to them about a "tenant who was seen in the lobby strangling a cat."

Police eventually managed to find the woman. They ended up arresting her and charging her with animal cruelty. Fortunately, the cat is all right and didn't end up with any lasting injuries. Authorities ended up transporting the animal to a local humane society. Authorities have identified the arrested woman as 34-year-old Amanda Nichole Blanco. A fellow resident saw the woman strangling the cat.

"It was very, very shocking," one witness who did not want to identify herself told KPTV. "I didn't wake up expecting to witness that. Regardless of where you find yourself, if you see any type of animal abuse, you should report it."

Washington Woman Allegedly Strangled Cat

In a police report, arresting officers believe that drugs may have played a factor in the bizarre incident. Officers reported that they saw her holding the cat by the neck as she walked around. She appeared to violently squeeze the animal's neck and shake the animal by the neck. In a sad but strange twist, Blanco told the officers that the cat was her emotional support animal.

Sam Ellingson, a spokesperson for the Humane Society for Southwest Washington, told KPTV in a statement, "Any instance of pet cruelty is heartbreaking."

"We're grateful to have the opportunity to provide the care and support this cat needs and deserves," he continued. "If anyone in our community witnesses a pet being abused or neglected, they should contact their local animal control or protection service."

At this time, we do not know if Blanco will plead guilty or innocent. We'll continue to update you as more information comes to light about the case.