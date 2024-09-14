38-Pound Rescue Cat Crumbs Gets Stuck While Trying To Escape Fat Camp

Look, I get it. No one likes going on a diet. And fat camp sounds abysmal, especially if Ben Stiller is in charge. A 38-pound rescue cat recently went viral after it got stuck trying to escape from fat camp. The cat, named Crumbs, was a pitiful sight.

The creature got trapped in a shoe rack. Given its size, it was unable to escape and needed help. Crumbs attempted to escape from the diet center but ended up trapped instead. The staff at the center in Perm, Russia, discovered the animal and came to its rescue. Given its size, Crumbs needed both a diet and workout routine to shed some weight.

They found him stuck in the bars of the shoe rack with his face stuffed in a blue Croc.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

"Kroshik... he caused a ruckus and escaped today," rehabilitation expert Ekaterina Bedakova wrote in a Sept. 11 Telegram post. "He was extremely displeased when we found him disguised as slippers, but... after a portion of food, he mellowed out." Animal rescue discovered the animal about a week ago in the bottom of a Russian hospital basement.

Up until this point, hospital staff fed the cat a meal of cookies and soup. It caused him to eventually grow to the size that he is now. Most cats are 10 pounds, making Crumbs severely overweight. He weights 37.47 pounds and couldn't even walk. People's compassion ended up harming the animal, ironically.

Crumbs The Cat

"Kroshik's story is an extremely rare case when someone loved a cat so much that they fed him to such a state," a spokesperson for the Matroskin Shelter in Prem explained.

The animal shelter hopes to get Crumbs back down to a normal weight. Cue the start of the animal version of The Biggest Loser. The shelter put the animal on a diet and also worked in a treadmill workout for the creature as well.

It's kind of brilliant. They're letting the cat use a water tank to walk so it doesn't put as much stress on his stomach. But as you know, animals aren't a big fan of water. Crumbs was no exception and didn't seem to enjoy the routine. That's probably the reason behind the jail break. Still, staff sees the attempted escape as progress.