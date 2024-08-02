Vermont Residents Face Waterfall Of Rain During Major Flood In Region

Northeast Vermont has continued to be plagued with rain-related damages that have affected the region for weeks.

In July, northeastern Vermont faced historic flooding, and this week, torrential rains have made for more difficulty in traveling the area. Notably, St. Johnsbury received 8 inches of rain. Moreover, the National Weather Service that "isolated afternoon showers" could not be ruled out for the area in the coming days.

According to USA Today, Northeast Vermont is popular in the summer. Cyclists are known to travel through the beautiful region, and stop in popular bed and breakfasts. Cherry Susan, an owner of one of these bed and breakfasts, shared that roads were leveled, causing restaurants to shut down, and cyclists to divert their paths.

Susan's bed and breakfast fared far better than some of her neighbors' properties. The "Cherry House Bed and Breakfast" ended the disastrous week with only one inch of water in the basement. While certainly inconvenient, the situation paled in comparison to the damage done throughout the rest of St. Johnsbury. Susan said that Main Street looked like river, as water flowed after the rains Monday night. Susan continued to describe the experience as watching a "waterfall go down the hills" of the town. It is worth mentioning that St. Johnsbury is built on the side of a hill. Of course, this makes heavy rains all the more difficult to deal with.

Humid Weather Makes for Heavy Rains in Northeast Vermont

The humidity in northeast Vermont is playing a role in the recent floods and heavy rains. According to meteorologists, humidity allows clouds to store more rain water. Eventually, those clouds release that water, and rains hammer whatever region the clouds sit above. In the case of northeast Vermont, humidity levels were recorded at 90% yesterday. Likewise, hot temperatures and humid air conditions are expected to hang around into early next week. According to the National Weather Service, excessive temperatures and extreme humidity should both peak on Saturday.

As a result of consistent rains and flooding, the damages have been plenty in northeast Vermont. On the contrary, the locals have not felt a break in their spirit. According to Susan, the community has bound itself together, as they are all sharing in the devastation with one another.