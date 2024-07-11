Remnants of Hurricane Beryl Wash Away an Apartment Building in Vermont

Vermont has been getting hit with severe storms and flash floods caused by remnants of Hurricane Beryl, which made landfall 1,900 miles away.

Although Hurricane Beryl has been hammering parts of the Gulf Coast, people are feeling it throughout the country, including places as far as Vermont. Since Tuesday, the Green Mountain State has experienced widespread rain and flash floods caused by remnants of Beryl. And the small town of Plainfield hit especially hard.

On the Facebook page Plainfield People, townspeople and officials share images of floods wiping out roads and buildings while they also search for lost pets. Weston Noyes posted about how four bridges connecting two main roads have become impassable because high waters have caused log jams. "A few neighbors along this stretch, including ourselves, are currently stranded," he wrote.

Julia Wilk shared images of her two cats, which were inside an apartment building that had collapsed. While Owen Bradley shared images of a dog resting on some lawn furniture. "Anyone missing a well-behaved and seemingly shocked pooch?" he wrote. And Caitlin Bingham posted images of her dog Oakley for the second time in hours. "If anyone thinks they may have this dog please message me. We miss her dearly," she wrote.

Flooding in Plainfield, Vermont

In a Facebook post, Bram Towbin, Plainfield's town clerk, explained that Tuesday's floods were the worst the town has experienced in decades. He described how one of the largest apartment buildings in town lost three-quarters of its units, roads washed out or reduced to single lanes, and residents isolated.

In addition to the destruction, one of their main concerns is water management. Towbin said the storm caused water and wastewater lines to shut down and a broken pipe caused the reserve reservoir to drain. "The Water Dept is optimistic about having SOME service restored in a few hours - but many residents we be without water for awhile," he wrote. He added that the town's emergency management director has ordered porta-potties as a temporary solution.

However, Towbin also explained that there has been "tremendous door to door support with neighbors checking on neighbors." He added: "This has been a devastating event. But we will come together to rebuild. That's who we are."

Hurricane Beryl remnants in Vermont

According to the National Weather Service, some areas of Vermont received three to six inches of rain while others got as much as seven. On its website, the Vermont Emergency Management team called the damage caused by floods "extensive, with significant damage in central Vermont and counties east and west." The team advised of overflowing rivers until late Thursday and told residents to avoid them.

"There have been several evacuations and road closures around the state due to flash flooding, primarily in central Vermont. Vermonters and visitors are encouraged to respect all closed roads and detours, as travel on those roads is not safe due to washouts and undermining," the team said.

Although the state has just begun assessing the damage, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said emergency response teams are working around the clock. "We will act as quickly as possible in recovery," Scott wrote on social media.