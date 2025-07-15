Utah's Strange New Rule About Wildlife Management Areas Has Caused An Internet Debate

Each state has its own unique set of laws. While some are uniform across the country, others are location-dependent. This is particularly true if it concerns a special place that only exists in that state, such as a national park or state park. It turns out that Utah's new rule regarding wildlife management areas has sparked an online debate. Find out what it is and see which side of the fence you fall on.

What Is Utah's Strange New Rule About Wildlife Management?

Outdoor Life shared the bizarre encounter that Utah resident Kyle Burgess had with a game warden while running a trail on state land. Burgees was just minding his business, enjoying his run on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, when he shared that a game warden stopped him. The trail belongs to the Timpanagos Wildlife Management Area.

According to the video that Burgess shared on Instagram, the game warden informed him that he needed a permit to run there. Who would have thought? Apparently, this past May, a law was passed requiring a permit to access lands in wildlife management areas. Whether it was a hunting, fishing, or some sort of wildlife permit, it didn't seem to matter. However, you cannot access the lands without it. Even if you are just walking the trail.

He ends his video by saying, "Guess I gotta buy a fishing permit to run the trails. Oh boy."

The Internet Reacts

If Utah's strange new rule confused you, you are not alone. Many who watched Burgees video were left feeling confused and irritated by his encounter. In his post, Burgees shared details of the new law. He wrote,

"H.B. 309 is a new state law requiring anyone 18 years old or older to have a valid Utah hunting, fishing or combination license* to access a WMA in counties that are designated as "class one" or "class two" counties. This currently includes Davis, Salt Lake, Utah and Weber counties, based upon population."

Some of those opposed to this new law left comments sharing their frustration. Here are some of those comments.

"You could have easily outrun him. They are lucky you stopped!"

"Screw Utah legislation."

"Can't hate the government enough..."

However, not everyone was in opposition to the new law. Many people seemed to understand where the basis of it was stemming from and are in support of it. Some of the comments in favor of this new rule were as follows.

"Y'all know that state taxes don't pay for WMAs, yeah? I'm not a hunter or an angler per say, so I think it's only fair for me, a birder, to help fund the WMAs that I go to so they are managed well. The DWR website even says, state taxes don't fund WMAs, only hunting/angling licenses and fed excise taxes (which happens on hunting and fishing gear). I think it's fair for everyone who uses these places helps make sure they have funding to continue management ??"

"Where do you think they get the money to manage and maintain the areas? Should only hunters and fishers pay while everyone else gets to enjoy for free?"

Where do you stand on Utah's new rule about wildlife management areas?