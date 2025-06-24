Fisherman-Caught-A-Massive-Trout-Using-Just-A-Small-Fly-Rod-In-Wyoming-River
Image via Shutterstock
Freshwater

Fisherman Caught A Massive Trout Using Just A Small Fly Rod In Wyoming River

By |

A fisherman showed off his skills by catching a massive, record-breaking trout using just a small fly rod. I don't know if it was talent or luck, but I'm certainly impressed.

Shelby Holder was fishing at Hams Fork River in Wyoming. Although he wanted rainbow trout, he ended up hooking a tiger shark instead. It was a massive fish.

"I think tiger trout come into the feeder streams looking to feed on eggs and fry from spawning rainbows," Holder told Outdoor Life. "I saw some 20-inch rainbows in the shallows, and there was a huge fish that was chasing around them - a real bully trout. I figured it was a large tiger trout. So, I started casting some big, brown 'Wooly Bugger' bead-head flies to it. The fish refused the big flies. Then I put on a smaller brown 'Wooly Bugger' with a flashy body and marabou feather tail I hand-made."

Somehow he managed to catch the fish using just a 2.5-inch Wooly Bugger and a 1-weight fly rod. But that was just the beginning of the battle. The fisherman ended up battling the trout for half an hour.

Record Breaking Trout

"I had an 8-pound test leader tippet, but the fish never tried to wrap my line around any river obstructions," he said. "He just powered down, sometimes rubbing my fly on the bottom. I had all afternoon, so I just played the fish with care for 30 minutes. I had a net, but only his head would fit in it. So I eased the fish close, knelt down, and got it on shore. I knew it was a big tiger trout, but I didn't think it could be a state-record fish."

The trout ended up measuring 31 inches long and 14 pounds, 15.2 ounces. It's a new state record. 

"Kelsey Reese at Piney Creek Taxidermy in Sheridan is a taxidermy artist who does great work," says Holder. "She's going to do my mount in a natural type underwater setting. My 1-weight fly rod will be part of that mount, because I'm retiring it after catching a state record tiger trout with it."

Fishing

5 Best Trout Streams in the Eastern United States

Freshwater

The 15 Best Places for Trout Fishing in the U.S.

Fishing

The 10 Best North American River Fishing Spots

Fishing

Jeremy Wade Tangles With the Fascinating Siberian Taimen

 