Fisherman-Caught-A-Massive-Trout-Using-Just-A-Small-Fly-Rod-In-Wyoming-River

A fisherman showed off his skills by catching a massive, record-breaking trout using just a small fly rod. I don't know if it was talent or luck, but I'm certainly impressed.

Shelby Holder was fishing at Hams Fork River in Wyoming. Although he wanted rainbow trout, he ended up hooking a tiger shark instead. It was a massive fish.

"I think tiger trout come into the feeder streams looking to feed on eggs and fry from spawning rainbows," Holder told Outdoor Life. "I saw some 20-inch rainbows in the shallows, and there was a huge fish that was chasing around them - a real bully trout. I figured it was a large tiger trout. So, I started casting some big, brown 'Wooly Bugger' bead-head flies to it. The fish refused the big flies. Then I put on a smaller brown 'Wooly Bugger' with a flashy body and marabou feather tail I hand-made."

Somehow he managed to catch the fish using just a 2.5-inch Wooly Bugger and a 1-weight fly rod. But that was just the beginning of the battle. The fisherman ended up battling the trout for half an hour.

Record Breaking Trout