People Are Injecting Salmon And Trout Sperm Into Their Face To Try To Look Young

What would you do to stay young? Well, some people are resorting to injecting salmon and trout sperm into their faces. Instead of fillers, they've opted to go for a more natural solution.

All I can say is gross. But let's hear from one willing participant — Cortney. She recently spoke with the New York Post about ditching artificial fillers and Botox for salmon and trout spunk. Basically, they are strands of DNA injected straight into the face's skin cells. They're supposed to tell the body to regenerate healthy cells, descreasing wrinkles.

"I don't want to have plastic surgery. I'm not at that point yet. I want to just look my best, feel my best," Cortny said. She undergoes polynucleotide injections, which are extracted from trout and salmon gonads.

Dr. Rachel Nazarian opened up about the youth treatment.

"I'm very cautiously optimistic about this," Nazarian told The Post. "And if you look at the literature, I think there's a lot of reason that we should be."

Salmon And Trout Injections

Meanwhile, one of her fellow doctors see them as skin boosters.

"The reason these are gaining popularity is because they're more of a skin booster," board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Catherine Chang told The Post. "You're stimulating the body to improve different aspects — improving collagen, improving elasticity — and I think that's really interesting because everything we have right now is more additive."

However, it's worth noting that the Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved injecting salmon and trout sperm into your faces. Some doctors are wary about polynucleotide injections and their results. However, others want to hop on the new trend. Take this New York doctor who has already started offering treatment to friends and family.

"I always want to be ahead of the curve," dermatologist Dr. Howard Sobel told The Post. "The results have been dramatic, widespread throughout Europe and Asia where it's officially approved, but the FDA here in the United States is much more stringent and much more difficult to get things approved. There are a lot of things that we do here in the States as doctors that are off-label. Off-label, what it means is, it's been shown in numerous studies to be beneficial."