US Issues Travel Warning For Surprising Destination That's A Sign Of The Times

US has issued a travel warning for a surprising destination that is definitely a sign of our divisive times. The State Department revealed a travela dvisory for Canada.

This comes amid growing strains between the two countries. Canada remains a low-risk country with "normal precautions." However, an update highlights environmental hazards in the country as well as urging visitors to monitor alerts. The travel warning can be seen by some as a political move as Canada and US remain on rocky terms in recent months.

In particular, the travel warning highlights wildfires in the country as well as its air quality. Officials highlighted these issues.

"In Canada, wildfires are common in forested and grassland regions from May to September," the US Embassy and Consulates in Canada now caution. "In 2024, Canada was affected by record-breaking wildfires affecting all 13 provinces and territories."

Travel Warning Issued

But will the US also issue a travel warning to California and the West? Wildfires are a yearly occurrence in the US as well. The travel warning comes as US and Canada engage in a trade war over tariffs. Trump plans to raise tariffs to 35 percent in August. "I must mention that the flow of fentanyl is hardly the only challenge we have with Canada, which has many tariff, and non-tariff, policies and trade barriers," Trump wrote in the letter.

The reminder may sound routine but it comes at a time as the two allies are grappling with a growing sense of mutual unease.

Last week, Trump threw a grenade on the tariff negotiations between the United States and Canada with a blistering letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Meanwhile, Canada also fired back with a statement of its own.

"Throughout the current trade negotiations with the United States, the Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses," Prime Minister Mark Carney wrote. "We will continue to do so as we work towards the revised deadline of August 1. Canada has made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America. We are committed to continuing to work with the United States to save lives and protect communities in both our countries."