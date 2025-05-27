US Issues Travel Warning For Beloved European Vacation Destination

If you're planning to travel this summer, then it pays to be informed. The US has just issued a travel warning for one cherished European vacation destination all dear to our hearts.

That's right, you might want to express increased caution if you're traveling to Italy. The US State Department issued a Level 2 travel warning for the boot-shaped country. The US government urged visitors to "exercise increased caution" in the European vacation destination. This is due to increased terrorism in the region.

The move comes after Italy was previously labeled as a Level 1 advisory. That's the advisory that most European countries share and considered the base level. Seeing a rise in caution for the European vacation destination is certainly concerning. There are four total levels - Level 1 ("exercise normal precautions"), Level 2 ("exercise increased caution"), Level 3 ("reconsider travel") and Level 4 ("do not travel").

European Travel Warning

The US government says, "There is risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Italy. Visit the U.S. Department of State's country reports on terrorism to learn more." The advisory warns about potential terrorist attacks without warning. It also lists some common targets in the European vacation destination. Those include:

Tourist spots

Transportation centers

Shopping malls and markets

Local government buildings

Hotels, clubs and restaurants

Religious sites

Parks

Sporting and cultural events

Schools

Airports

Public areas

The US government warns that you should be prepared if you're planning on traveling to the European vacation destination. It always pays to have a plan in place in case something happens. Follow these steps:

Stay alert in tourist spots.

Check local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive messages and alerts from the U.S. Embassy. It makes it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Review the Country Security Report for Italy.

Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler's Checklist.

Visit the CDC page for the latest Travel Health Information related to your travel and return to the United States.

Of course, Italy is the only European country with a Level 2 advisory. France, Spain, the UK, and Germany are also listed.