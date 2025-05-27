US Issues Travel Warning For Beloved European Vacation Destination
Image via Shutterstock
If you're planning to travel this summer, then it pays to be informed. The US has just issued a travel warning for one cherished European vacation destination all dear to our hearts.

That's right, you might want to express increased caution if you're traveling to Italy. The US State Department issued a Level 2 travel warning for the boot-shaped country. The US government urged visitors to "exercise increased caution" in the European vacation destination. This is due to increased terrorism in the region.

The move comes after Italy was previously labeled as a Level 1 advisory. That's the advisory that most European countries share and considered the base level. Seeing a rise in caution for the European vacation destination is certainly concerning. There are four total levels - Level 1 ("exercise normal precautions"), Level 2 ("exercise increased caution"), Level 3 ("reconsider travel") and Level 4 ("do not travel").

European Travel Warning

The US government says, "There is risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Italy. Visit the U.S. Department of State's country reports on terrorism to learn more."

The advisory warns about potential terrorist attacks without warning. It also lists some common targets in the European vacation destination. Those include:

  • Tourist spots
  • Transportation centers
  • Shopping malls and markets
  • Local government buildings
  • Hotels, clubs and restaurants
  • Religious sites
  • Parks
  • Sporting and cultural events
  • Schools
  • Airports
  • Public areas

The US government warns that you should be prepared if you're planning on traveling to the European vacation destination. It always pays to have a plan in place in case something happens. Follow these steps:

Of course, Italy is the only European country with a Level 2 advisory. France, Spain, the UK, and Germany are also listed.

