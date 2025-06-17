U.S. Issues New Travel Warning For Popular Caribbean Island Destination

Are you planning to travel this summer? Well, you should know about potential warnings and safety concerns, especially if you're planning on leaving the country. The U.S. State Department recently issued a new travel warning for a popular Caribbean island destination.

If you're planning on visiting the Dominican Republic, then you should "exercise increased caution." The U.S. is warning about traveling to the area in the Caribbean. They've updated the Caribbean to Level 2 "Exercise Increased Caution."

"Violent crime is a concern in the Dominican Republic despite more police presence in areas often visited by tourists," the agency shared on their webpage. "Do not display wealth and be wary of meeting individuals from online in secluded locations."

In particular, tourists may be targeted by criminals.

Popular Caribbean Island Destination

"If you decide to travel to the Dominican Republic, note that violent crime is a concern throughout the country affecting all residents regardless of nationality, including: sexual assault, robbery and homicide," the State Department continued.

The State Department warned tourists to practice the following in the Caribbean nation. They urge tourists to practice: "Pay attention to your surroundings. Do not carry or wear valuable items that will attract attention. Be vigilant about where your phone is and avoid using it openly on the street. If robbed, hand over your personal belongings without resisting. Travel with a partner or group if possible. Do not leave food or drinks unattended."

Sadly local authorities in the Caribbean may not be much help. The U.S. mentions that criminals are rarely caught or prosecuted. If you're planning a trip, you should also practice the following as well: