Travel Warning Issued For Another Popular Tourist Destination In Caribbean

Turns out that tropical paradise may come with a few hidden dangers. The U.S. State Department has issued a travel warning for another popular tourist destination in the Caribbean.

The government is warning travelers to exercise increased caution if you're planning on visiting the Bahamas. They slapped the island nation with a Level 2 travel advisory. It turns out that threats can come from the land or the sea. The reason for the advisory in the Caribbean is due to the risk of being a victim of a crime or becoming a shark's lunch.

That's right, the risk of shark attacks is so bad right now that even the U.S. government is warning travelers. Never mind that Florida is the shark attack capital of the world. Besides sharks, you run the risk of crime in the Caribbean. The U.S. warned about violent crimes such as sexual assaults and robberies among other things.

Caribbean Travel Warning

In particular, Nassau and Freeport have become hot spots for crimes recently. Likewise, the government highlighted the risk of watercraft in the country. It said that watercraft may not be up to standards and operators might not be licensed.

It explained, "Violent crime—like armed robberies, burglaries, and sexual assaults—can occur anywhere in The Bahamas. Most crime occurs in Nassau and Freeport on New Providence and Grand Bahama islands. Stay alert in the "Over the Hill" area in Nassau, south of Shirley Street, where gangs have killed residents."

As for the watercraft regulations, the U.S. has banned any government employees from renting watercraft from independent owners in the Caribbean nation. It explained,

"Boating is not well regulated. Injuries and deaths have occurred.

Sexual assaults by jet ski operators have also been reported.

Due to the risks, U.S. government employees are prohibited from using jet skis and personal watercraft rented from independent operators on New Providence and Paradise islands.

Watercraft may not be safe, and some operators are not licensed or insured.

Watercraft operators sometimes ignore weather forecasts. Always follow local weather and marine alerts."

It also urges visitors to the Caribbean to practice proper beach safety and be on the lookout for sharks in the water.