US Issues Travel Warning For Popular Tourist Destination Over Kidnapping And Terrorism Concerns

If you are in need of a vacation, a tropical destination can be just the place that you need. However some destinations are safer than others. Currently, the US has issued a travel warning against a popular tourist destination over kidnapping and terrorism concerns.

Which Popular Tourist Destination Has The US Issued A Travel Warning Against?

The U.S. State Department has increased their travel warning against the popular tourist destination, Trinidad and Tobago. This Caribbean island off the northeast coast of Venezuela has recently been classified as a Level 3 risk for travelers. According to Travel.State.Gov, a Level 3 travel advisory urges all travelers to "reconsider travel." This advisory was updated on March 21, 2025 due to a temporary nationwide State of Emergency.

Under their warning, the state department explained the reasoning for the travel warning. They wrote, "Reconsider travel to Trinidad and Tobago due to serious risks from crime. There are also heightened risks of terrorism and kidnapping." The state department goes on to explain that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago declared their nationwide State of Emergency back in December of 2024.

Furthermore, they list examples of the violent crimes that have been becoming a common occurrence on the tropical island. Those crimes are as follows.

Murder

Robbery

Assault

Sexual assault

Home invasion

Kidnapping

Also, the travel advisory warns that gang activity is common on the island. Then they share that a large portion of the crimes committed are related to gang activity. Additionally they admit that "Foreigners and a U.S. legal permanent resident have been recent victims of kidnapping."

What To Do If You Need To Travel There

If for some reason you still need to travel to Trinidad and Tobago, or you choose to ignore the travel warning there are some precautions you can take. Here are some of the U.S. State Department's suggestions to stay safe while traveling to this popular tourist destination and to hopefully avoid cases of kidnapping and terrorism.