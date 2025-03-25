Traveler, Who Visited All 50 States, Reveals America's Most Underrated States That You Should Visit

The journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step. How about 2,800 miles? One traveler has been to all 50 states in America, and if you're planning a trip across the country, there are a few places you might want to consider adding.

Sometimes it's fun to go off the beaten path. Sure, Hawaii's always going to be rated at the top of the list. But what about some of America's hidden gems? What states aren't getting the love and appreciation that they deserve? Well, fortunately, we have that list for you. Traveler Heather Anderson recently spoke with Daily Mail about what states are underappreciated.

Those five states are North Dakota, Maine, Wyoming, Arkansas, and Michigan. She explained, "Each of these states has an often overlooked amount of natural beauty and outdoor recreation. They also have interesting history, lively cities and incredibly friendly people."

North Dakota just doesn't get its due. I'm guilty of it, and I'm sure you are too. South Dakota has Mount Rushmore and Deadwood and Keystone. It also has that Corn Palace place that I always promise to stop at but never do. So shame on me for never journeying a bit further north to see North Dakota.

Underrated States

The state is great for outdoorsmen. She explained, "North Dakota is home to Teddy Roosevelt National Park. Here you can hike through bluffs (rounded cliffs) and canyons where wild horses and bison roam freely. Mountain bikers can enjoy the 100mile/160km+ long Maah Daah Hey Trail as well."

And if you love outdoors, consider going west to Wyoming. I have been to this place, and I wouldn't say Wyoming is exactly overlooked but it's definitely not appreciated for everything it has. Most people go to Wyoming for Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. But the state has a lot more to offer.

As Heather explains, "Cities like Jackson, Cheyenne and Laramie offer Wild West charm, rodeos and more. Skiers will find ample slopes."

Meanwhile on the Northeast, Maine is often overlooked among the Northern states. But again, it offers a wealth of beauty and the great outdoors. Just don't go during winter. I made that mistake once, and it was cooooold!! Also up north is Michigan, which gets a bad wrap sometimes. Michigan isn't all Detroit. There's Lake Michigan and also Grand Rapids if you're looking for culture.

Finally, Arkansas offers plenty of "rolling hills, long hikes and plenty of opportunities for mountain biking in the Ouachita Mountains." So there's that, plus a variety of museums and cultural sites like Little Rock.