Authorities Perplexed After Boat Washes To Shore With 11 Bodies On Board In The Caribbean

Authorities have a mystery on their hands. A boat recently washed to shore in the Caribbean, containing 11 dead bodies. Everyone on board the small watercraft was deceased.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force issued a statement about the incident on May 26. They revealed that the boat floated to "the vicinity of Little Bay, Cherry Hill, on the island of Canouan." Upon further investigation, they discovered a real horror show.

"During the initial examination of the vessel, what appear to be decomposed human remains were found onboard," the police force also wrote. "The identities and circumstances surrounding the discovery are yet to be determined."

They also continued in an updated statement to describe the incident. They wrote, "At approximately 10:45 a.m., a report was received regarding a suspicious vessel found along the coastline. Officers from the Canouan Police Station responded and, upon inspection, the remains of eleven persons were discovered onboard. The vessel, measuring 45 feet in length, 12 feet in width, and 6 feet in depth, was found grounded in the area. The remains were in an advanced state of decomposition, and some were not fully intact. Several passports were recovered at the scene, which appear to be from the Republic of Mali, a country located in West Africa. At this stage, no official identification of the deceased has been confirmed, and the investigation remains ongoing."

Bodies Discovered

They confirmed they found 11 bodies on the boat. So far, they haven't been able to identify the people or what happened to them. However, they confirmed that they are investigating the bodies.

"This incident is deeply concerning, and we understand the public's interest in the matter. We assure you that the RSVGPF is treating this investigation with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity. We are committed to pursuing every lead and ensuring that all appropriate protocols are followed," the police statement also read.

For now, they will hold onto the remains of the bodies. They wrote, "The remains have since been transported to mainland St. Vincent, where they are being kept at the Kingstown mortuary pending further forensic and investigative procedures."

It's also not the first time something like this happened in the Caribbean.