19 People Found Mysteriously Dead On Boat Adrift At Sea Has Investigators Perplexed

Authorities have discovered a horrific scene. They found a boat containing the corpses of 19 people afloat at sea. The vessel was found adrift off the coast of the Caribbean island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

In a press release, the St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard announced they're investigating the mysterious deaths. They found the partially-sunken boat on January 29. Towing the boat to a local military base, they made a disturbing discovery upon searching the craft. They found the bodies of 19 people on board.

The press release read, "Upon arrival, Police officers observed a total of nineteen (19) deceased persons onboard. Initial assessments indicate that the vessel had been at sea for a lengthy period based on their advanced stages of decomposition. All occupants were determined to have been deceased before the vessel entering St. Kitts and Nevis territorial waters. Further, identification documents found aboard suggest that some deceased individuals originated from Mali, West Africa. The RSCNPF is working diligently to confirm their identities and to understand the circumstances that led to this unfortunate situation. "

Deaths On A Boat

The horrific scene left investigators perplexed. For one, it's not a boat they typically see in that part of the world.

"It was a fishing vessel, which is not typically found in the Caribbean," Police Commissioner James Sutton told the Associated Press. "We are not certain, but we believe that this vessel originated off the West African coast."

Based on the decomposition of the body, they believe the fishing boat had been drifting at sea for a long time. The 19 people had died sometime before they drifted close to St. Kitts and Nevis. However, investigators haven't determined how the people on board the vessel died. Authorities found several identification documents on board the ship. They appear to be sourced from Mali. However identifying the passengers on board has proven challenging. The decomposition has made it an issue.

"We urge anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact the nearest Police station soonest," the agency wrote in the press release. "The RSCNPF extends its deepest condolences to the families and communities affected by this tragedy."