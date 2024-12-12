Two Teen Brothers Rather Live On Freezing Porch In Middle Of Winter Than Inside With Their Family

In a story that's equal parts bizarre as it is tragic, two teen brothers are refusing to go back inside. They rather sleep outside on a freezing porch in the middle of winter than be inside with their parents.

The heartbreaking story comes out of Detroit, Michigan. Neighbors have been concerned for the two brothers since the summer when they started sleeping on the porch. Now that winter has come, their worries have intensified.

"It hurt every night to go to sleep and know these kids are out here. In July, it was 80-90 degrees. Now it's 20 degrees. You know what I'm saying? So something needs to be done," Kiarra Collins told Fox2.

Meanwhile, another neighbor Zaneta Taylor said, "They need to placed somewhere in the better place because they never here. I do catch them walking up at night, but they need to be placed somewhere. It's too cold to be sleeping outside, they're just kids."

For months, the two brothers have slept on the porch with blankets and pillows as covering from the elements. Their situation has attracted the possibility of child abuse or neglect from the parents. Marc D'Andre, an independent journalist of 7 Mile Radio, spoke with one of the the brothers.

Brothers Refuse To Come Inside

"He popped out from under the cover and you know I tried to ask him if he needed help in any kind of way; if he needed money or wanted to go somewhere, even into my van if to warm up for a minute. He refused everything," D'Andre told Local4.

Neighbors eventually called Child Protective Services and authorities. However, the investigation found that the parents aren't punishing the brothers by forcing them to sleep outside. Instead, the kids are doing it of their own accord. In fact, the parents said the door to their home was open and that they could come inside whenever they wanted.

The investigation cleared the parents of any charges. The couple mentioned they want to get their kids into therapy. The oldest of the brothers is facing an assault and battery case and has had past issues.