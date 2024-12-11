While being out in nature and the thrill of the hunt is exciting, freezing in winter weather is not. If you are planning on going on a winter hunt this year, it is best to be prepared. Planning properly and packing the right gear can not only make the experience more enjoyable but it can save you from life-threatening conditions like frostbite. So, here are 5 tips on surviving a cold winter hunt.

Surviving A Cold Winter Hunt

Some of these tips will vary depending on how long your hunt is. While some of the tips presented in the article will be applicable for all hunts, others will only be applicable if you plan to stay overnight. However all of these tips have one thing in common, getting you to survive a cold winter hunt.

1. Layer Up

This may seem self explanatory but if you want to survive a cold winter hunt then you want to dress appropriately. It isn't just about wearing a lot of layers but about wearing the right ones. The Meat Eater shares some great pointers on selecting the best layers. He suggests layers made from Merino wool and reminds hunters that "the goal should always be warmth-to-weight." You want to be warm, but not so bulky that you cannot move silently.

2. Get Some Warmers

While many hunters look down on this and think it is for "weaker" hunters, trust me your extremities will thank you. Hand warmers, or warmers to stick in your boots are affordable and can make the experience so much more pleasant.

3. Bring Extra Clothes

In particular gloves. Without fail somehow things always get wet. Whether it is rain, snow, sweat, or an accident involving some form of water it happens. The last thing you want to do is be covered in wet clothing in frigid temperatures. This is one of those tips for surviving a cold winter hunt that may seem unnecessary but completely is.

4. Pitch Your Tent Facing Away From The Wind

If you planning on roughing it out in the wilderness for more than a couple hours you will need a place to sleep. If you brought a tent as your shelter, be sure to have the opening facing away from the wind. This help prevents wind from getting into your tent and lessens the chances of your tent zipper freezing.

5. Cover Your Face

The last thing on this short list of tips for surviving a cold winter hunt is cover your face. This is especially true at night when it is the coldest. Western Hunter suggests using a facemask to sleep because "it allows the vapor exhaled from breathing to freeze on the outside of the face mask while keeping your nose and lips dry and warm at night." A warm face will help you sleep better at night as well.