When experts tell you to beware of bears, I doubt this is what they mean. A Virginia hunter was injured in an encounter with a bear, but not in the way you may suspect. This hunter was injured by a bear falling out of a tree.

Virginia Hunter Injured By Bear Falling Out Of A Tree

I assume you have many questions. I know I did. When I think of a bear injuring a hunter, I envision some sort of epic duel occurring. In my scenario, the hunter incredibly fights the angered bear before the bear entirely mauls him. Well, what happened to this hunter could not be further from that vision. WTVR CBS 6 shares that this particular Virginia hunter was injured by a bear falling out of a tree. Let's start at the beginning. This hunter, along with some companions, was out in the woods in Lunenburg County, Virginia. They spotted a bear while out there and decided to chase it up into a tree.

Because naturally when I see a wild bear my first thought is, "Let me chase this thing." Once the bear was high in the treetops, a hunter in the group thought it would be a good idea to shoot the bear. Why he wanted to wait until the bear was several feet in the air to shoot it is beyond me. Well, his shot rang true and it struck the poor creature, killing it. However, one thing dead bears cannot do is hold onto trees. Once the man struck the bear, the massive mammal fell from the tree and landed on the hunter who was standing about 10 feet away from the base of the tree. Talk about dead weight.

While it may seem humorous because of its oddity, this man "bear-ly" made it out alive. While the hospital did not release exact details of his injury, they noted that he was in serious condition. After the bear fell from a tree and injured the Virginia hunter, medical personnel took him to VCU South Hill. From there, the medical personnel transported him to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he is now in stable condition.