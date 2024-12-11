Hunter Injured After Falling Out Of Deer Stand In Minnesota

A Minnesota deer hunter fell from a deer stand, and had to be airlifted to receive emergency medical treatment.

According to Bring Me The News, the hunter lives in Menahaga, and fell on Saturday while muzzleloader hunting. The hunter was found conscious and breathing by the responding police officers. While conscious, the injured man was not able to speak, according to reports.

Police officers first received news of the incident at 10:41 AM on Saturday. The call was received by the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, and reported that a hunter had fallen from a deer stand in section 29, in Blueberry Township.

The hunter himself, who is 57 years-old, was airlifted to Sanford Fargo to be treated for his injuries. No update has been given at this time, on the hunter's condition.

Deer Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Falling From Deer Stand

The story is a stark reminder of the importance of a detail-oriented approach to each hunt. Tragically, several people die each year while hunting in the United States.

In late November, a deer hunter died after falling out of a tree stand in Harwinton, Connecticut.

Likewise, on November 10th, a hunting guide was shot and killed in Oregon by his client. That shooting involved a 73-year-old client, who accidentally killed his 62-year-old guide as they approached a herd of elk.

This particular death was, like many which occur in the field, seemingly avoidable. The story goes that the men were in a side-by-side when they first saw the elk they were set to hunt. Apparently, the hunter, accompanied by another 73 year-old, got out of the side-by-side with their 62 year-old guide, named Jon Marshall Nichols.

Nichols was then shot in the back, as one of the 73-year-olds "chambered a round" in their rifle. The pair of 73-year-olds then performed CPR, but Nichols died of his injuries.

Regardless of circumstances, Nichols never should have been shot. Proper gun safety ensures that fatal accidents can not happen. Barrel discipline and effective communication between all individuals make it impossible for a guide to be shot and killed by his client.

Hunting requires an intentional approach from all who take part, or fatal accidents can, unfortunately, happen.