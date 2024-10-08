Minnesota Park Ranger Dies Heroically Rescuing A Family Of Three Trapped On Lake

A Minnesota park ranger didn't intend to lay down his life when he responded to a distress call of a trapped family. But rarely do heroes know when they're called. The park ranger died trying to save three people trapped on a lake Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota on Sunday, Oct. 6.

According to the National Park Service, park ranger Kevin Grossheim responded to the distress call. The family of three was staying at a Birch Cove Island, a campsite in the Minnesota national park. At this time, I'm not sure what exactly caused the emergency. However, after the ranger helped the family into his NPS boat, it ended up capsizing.

The vessel "overturned amid high winds and rough waters" on Namakan Lake. The family managed to swim to shore. But Grossheim tragically drowned. Search and rescue later recovered his body.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

"Ranger Grossheim was a treasured member of the community and served at Voyageurs National Park for more than 20 years," park officials said in a release.

Ranger Drowns

Grossheim worked as a park ranger since 1993. He also worked Voyageurs National Park for 23 years. The ranger was a pillar of his community as a volunteer firefighter as well."Kevin was much loved by all and always known to go above and beyond," Voyageurs National Park Superintendent Bob DeGross said in a statement. "He will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to his wife and their loved ones."

Gov. Tim Walz issued a statement about the ranger. He order all flags in the state to be flown at half-staff.

"Kevin Grossheim was a dedicated ranger and public servant, known for his unwavering commitment to helping others," read Walz's statement. "Minnesota mourns this tragic loss, and requests all flags be lowered in recognition of Ranger Grossheim's service and sacrifice."

National Park Service Deputy Director Frank Lands also ordered the American flag lowered at all national parks as well.

"Absolutely devastating to hear about the loss of our Park Ranger Kevin Grossheim of Kabetogama," Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a statement on Facebook Monday. "His bravery will not be forgotten and my thoughts are with everyone involved and their loved ones."