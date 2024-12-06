Chunky Bear Is Massive And The Internet Has Thoughts

We all know that bears are not small creatures. Additionally we all know that bears need to pack on a few extra pounds during the winter months. With food less available they need to ensure they are prepared for hibernation. With that being said, none of that information could have prepared me to see this one chunky bear. It has to be the largest, most rotund bear I have ever seen in my life and the internet is obsessed with it.

Chunky Bear Takes The Internet By Storm

A video of the super chunky bear was shared on Instagram and the footage did not disappoint. The obscenely large bear can be seen waddling across the street in front of a vehicle. The bear is so large that it moves at a glacial pace, I swear it's stomach is practically hanging on the floor.

While preparing for winter by packing on the pounds is normal, this bear is larger than is typically expected. Due to the immense size many people that this chunky bear is a pregnant female. Female bears give birth during hibernation, so it would make sense according to the timeline. Furthermore, this mama-to-be would have needed to gain all the weight she could to be able to nurse her young throughout hibernation.

There is a common misconception about bears and hibernation. The majority of people believe that bears go to sleep and do not wake up at all during hibernation. However, the Alaska Department of Fishing and Game cleared up that misunderstanding. They wrote, "Bears hibernate during winter, but aren't sleeping the whole time. Hibernation for bears simply means they don't need to eat or drink, and rarely urinate or defecate (or not at all)."

While they do admit that bears sleep most of the winter there are certain factors that wake them, such as if their dens get damaged. Furthermore, they wake up to move around and adjust their position inside of the den. They continue, "It's kind of like your dog sleeping. Bears will go through a lot of posture changes where they wake periodically to shift around. It is thought this helps prevent pressure sores from developing."

The Internet Is In Stitches

Despite understanding why this chunky bear has to be so large, it doesn't stop the internet from thoroughly enjoying the view. The comments under the video are absolutely hilarious. Here are some of my favorites.

"Might be able to outrun this one ????? ?"

"That big fella looks like he might be a candidate for blood pressure meds."

"How I felt being 8 months pregnant on Thanksgiving ?"

"He's prepared to hibernate this winter AND the next??."

"Poor boy hasn't eaten in 27 seconds."