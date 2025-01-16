Two Deer Have An Outdoor Fight Club In Wild Brawl

A video of a pair of whitetail deer fighting has gone viral on Instagram, and the internet is plenty entertained.

The viral video itself was originally shared by @usa_whitetail roughly three weeks ago. Since then, publications such as Whiskey Riff have re-shared the footage to their followers as well. The Instagram reel has been viewed over 160,000 times already and has been commented on over fifty times.

Commenters on the post were definitely having some fun with the situation. One comment said that the video was better than "the Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul fight!"

Another commenter wrote simply, "GIRL FIGHT." And perhaps that is the most interesting piece of the entire puzzle. When most whitetail deer fight videos go viral, it is two bucks duking it out. That is the most traditional "deer fight" one can imagine. Two bucks locking antlers together, to determine which is the more dominant of the two. When whitetail bucks fight, it is most often around the rut, which is the breeding season for deer.

This particular fight was fought between two does. While I suppose it makes sense that such a fight would occur every once in a while, it is much more of a rarity. Moreover, doe fights are almost never shared to social accounts in the way this video was. As such, the chance of virality is lower. All of this is to say, that this video is plenty different from most of the other viral deer videos on the internet, and that is pretty cool.

As deer seasons come to an end across the country, wildlife and hunting pages on socials will begin to transition to spring content. That means more fishing and turkey hunting videos, and a lot less deer and duck hunting.

Such a transition marks the end of what was another incredible fall and winter on the internet. Many country musicians shared photos of successful deer hunts, a disabled duck caller went viral on TikTok, and a state record buck was killed in Kentucky. There was plenty to talk about this fall and winter, and these fighting does are a nice way to cap off the season.