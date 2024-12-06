Arkansas Hunter Reteaches Himself How To Duck Call After Having Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Dallas Bruce is a blind and disabled Arkansas duck hunter, who had his life turned upside down at the hands of a gunshot wound.

According to Whiskey Riff, Bruce was shot in the face by a shotgun when he was 21 years-old. The accident, which took place in 2017, left Bruce with his skull in fragments. Moreover, after Bruce was found, he was quickly rushed to receive emergency surgery which helped him survive the incident. In the years which have passed, Bruce has continued to undergo many facial reconstructive surgeries.

Notably, Bruce has gone viral on Tik Tok, after videos of his duck calling shocked viewers. One post has garnered over 370,000 views on its own. That same post has received hundreds of comments, and been saved over 1100 times since it was first posted just three days ago.

That is all to say, Dallas and his duck call have certainly moved the internet needle in recent days.

Blind And Disabled Arkansas Man Defies The Odds In Viral Duck Calling Video

Dallas has shared in his videos that prior to his injuries, he was an avid duck hunter. After many surgeries, he was not originally able to even blow his duck call. His bottom jaw was taken from his fibula, and his top jaw from his scapula. Dallas still does not have teeth, and is missing part of his tongue.

That is all to say that Dallas has overcome many obstacles in his journey back to duck calling. Whiskey Riff went directly to the source, and asked Dallas about his journey back to the outdoors. Reportedly, Dallas and his best friend are in the process of starting a hunting foundation, which will focus on getting disabled adults - as well as children - on hunts.

Dallas is a resilient person, with a great story. He has even been on duck hunts himself, in the time that has passed since his accident years ago. Dallas is married and has two children. He has also taken to Facebook to tell the world that he has forgiven all the people who may have been involved in his accident.

Dallas is the what makes the outdoors special, and he should be celebrated as such.