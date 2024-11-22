3 Tips For Becoming A Better Duck Caller

With colder weather finally arriving across much of the continental United States, it is about time for a duck - or several - to migrate south.

And with migrating ducks, comes competitive days on marshes. As duck hunters all pile into the same public wetlands each morning, those who can call at birds the best, will often find more success than their counterparts a spot or two over.

Calling is important in duck hunting. You can argue if its the most important or not, but nobody says it is a non-factor. So for newcomers, or old timers alike, here are three quick tips to make anybody's calling at ducks a bit more effective.

How To Become A Better Duck Caller In 3 Quick Steps

Firstly, it is imperative to let the birds work, especially once they have decided to do it. At ducks.org, they make this part real simple to understand - "forget calling," as long as the ducks are coming in. Moreover, it is especially important to let up as ducks get closer to the decoys. Continuing to bark some quacks at them as the try to settle into the kill hole is a recipe for disaster. Let them work, put down the call, and enjoy the show - you have earned it!

Second, mixing in whistles, outside of the traditional quack and chuckle, can make any sequence seem more lifelike. The drake whistle is an often forgotten about sound, but one that is used by real, wild mallards often. Drake mallards love to whistle. Many mornings on the marsh, it is easy to hear a mallard drake whistling his way overhead. Many hunters make little to no effort at all to mix in the occasional drake whistle. Doing so is an easy way to make a sequence stand out from the crowd, while also seeming even more realistic than most.

Third, and perhaps most importantly, do not be afraid to mix it up. Ducks will react differently to a sequence from one to the next. Being a good duck caller requires a strong sense of adaptability. If yesterday's pattern is not working today, continue to watch and learn from each flock of ducks that fly on by. Eventually, something will work, and that might just be the ticket for that day's hunt.