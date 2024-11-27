Potential State Record Whitetail Harvested In Eastern Kentucky

Wesley Young is a deer hunter from Inez, Kentucky, and he may have harvested the state's biggest typical whitetail buck ever.

According to the Mountain Citizen, Young is only 20 years old. Moreover, the hunter is quoted as having killed some quality bucks in life, but "none close to this one." The deer in question is a 13-point stud. The deer was reportedly scored at 214 gross inches, and was taken out of the "steep hollers of Martin County."

For reference, the current Kentucky state record for a typical whitetail buck sits at 204 and 2/8 inches. Notably, that deer was harvested in 2000 by Robert W. Smith in Pendleton County.

Young's deer will certainly give Smith's record a run for its money. After a required 60-day drying period, the official score will be taken. The drying period is necessary, as it ensures that each deer that is scored has been given the time for its horns to harden, and "shrink" to their true size. Likewise, such makes the scoring process as universal as possible.

The story behind Young's pursuit of the massive deer is one worth hearing.

Young first got pictures of the giant deer on July 4th. The deer would then disappear from each of Young's cameras between August and September. Such prompted the hunter to scout hard, in an effort to locate the deer. Apparently, Young covered dozens of miles, searching the hollers for the deer he was after.

Eventually, the deer was located by Young near the end of September about a mile from where he had lived throughout the summer. After hunting from daylight to dark weekend after weekend, Young finally got a daylight picture from one of his cameras while at work one morning.

The daylight picture let Young know that the deer was active and on the move. Despite the logistical trouble it caused, Young left work, and slipped into his stand that afternoon. Within an hour the deer had arrived to the area, and worked its way toward Young after a snort wheeze caught his attention. Young shot the deer with his 300 Weatherby at about 40 yards, and after a follow-up shot, the deer had died.

Certainly, the deer is one worth remembering.