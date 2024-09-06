Fisherman Finally Captures Prized Fish After Decades Of Trying To Hook It, Ends Up Breaking State Record

A fisherman finally captured his prize fish after decades of trying to hook it. The angler brought an end to years of obsession over the creature and broke a state record in the process.

Speaking with KSDK, Frank Reynolds says he's had his eye on a particular tank of fish for years. The angler fishes at a private pond in Linn, Missouri. Fortunately for the angler, all of it paid off when he finally hooked the fish on August 12. Or should I say, shot the fish. Reynolds used a bow and arrow to snag the heavy catch.

Reynolds told the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) that he had his eye on a particular grass carp since 2002. He was there when the property owner stocked the lake with four fish. This one stood out to him, and he decided he was going to try to capture it. However, the fish proved more than an admirable foe.

Fisherman Lands Prized Carp