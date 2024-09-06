Fisherman Finally Captures Prized Fish After Decades Of Trying To Hook It, Ends Up Breaking State Record

A fisherman finally captured his prize fish after decades of trying to hook it. The angler brought an end to years of obsession over the creature and broke a state record in the process.
Speaking with KSDK, Frank Reynolds says he's had his eye on a particular tank of fish for years. The angler fishes at a private pond in Linn, Missouri. Fortunately for the angler, all of it paid off when he finally hooked the fish on August 12. Or should I say, shot the fish. Reynolds used a bow and arrow to snag the heavy catch.
Reynolds told the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) that he had his eye on a particular grass carp since 2002. He was there when the property owner stocked the lake with four fish. This one stood out to him, and he decided he was going to try to capture it. However, the fish proved more than an admirable foe.
Fisherman Lands Prized Carp
"I've been trying to get this thing for years now," Reynolds told the department. "We had four of these fish stocked in 2002 so I've been on the hunt for this one for a while, but it's just been so skittish. It's hard to get close enough without him getting away or going underwater."
According to the fisherman, he finally got a clean shot on the carp on August 11. However, his arrow ended up pulling out of the fish. The carp then took off and disappeared under the depths. He would get another chance the next day. "I was able to shoot it and wound up getting him in," he recalled. "I didn't have a scale that went that big - mine only went up to 50 pounds and I knew right off the bat he was way over that."
Pulling in the catch, the fisherman realized that he had a state record on his hands. The fish weighed 74 pounds and 2 ounces. Missouri's record at the time for alternative methods grass carp was 71-pound, 4-ounce carp caught from Lake Showme in 1999.
"I had no idea it was going to be a state record," Reynolds laughed. "So, I'm shocked! People are congratulating me, and it seems to be a hot topic these days."