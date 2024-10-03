Kentucky Police Warn About Large Snake In The Area — Keep Dog On Leash

If you live in Kentucky be on the look out for a large snake. The Erlanger Police Department has found evidence of some large snake activity in the area and has urged residents to exercise caution. No one wants to have that sort of surprise when they take the dog out for a morning stroll.

Kentucky Police Warn Of Large Snake : How Serious Is It?

When some people hear the word snake, it creates a panic. For others, a slight inconvenience. So, how serious is this large snake threat in Kentucky? PEOPLE magazine shared that the "Erlanger Police Department shared that there have been no verified snake sightings."

If there have been no sightings, then how can they be warning people of a large snake? Although there have been no sightings, "officials did find tracks that a large reptile could have left." The Chief of the police department is investigating these "unverified snake sightings."

Local police received the call of an unverified snake sighting and arrived at the scene to investigate. While they did not see the snake themselves they did observe "large tracks." An expert was brought in and determined that the tracks could have been left by a large snake.

The warning went out to all local residents of this Kentucky area as a precaution. Due to the fact that the department has had "no credible sightings" they argue that their advice to residents is to be "cautious but not alarmed."

What Is Being Done And What You Should Do

The Kentucky police department has set up game cameras in the area where the tracks were left. They are hoping to get video footage of the large snake so they have a credible sighting. However, so far no sightings have been made. On their Facebook page, the police share tips on how to stay safe from large snakes.

The tips that they share are as follows: