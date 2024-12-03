Popular Country Music Trio Spent The Thanksgiving Weekend Deer Hunting And Had Some Pretty Epic Photos

With deer season in full swing, plenty of country musicians are making trips into the woods, and some have been lucky enough to find some success.

Notably, Chase Rice killed a buck the night of the CMA Awards. Riley Green also shared a picture of a nice buck to his Instagram toward the end of November. And last night, the popular female trio "The Castellows" shared some deer hunting pictures to their shared Instagram. At the time of this article's writing, that post has garnered over 40,000 likes. Moreover, plenty of commenters have taken the time to share their opinions on the post.

Of course, some comments are extremely supportive of the post. One comment in particular mentioned that the post made the commenter "love the music more." On the contrary, some commenters expressed disappointment with the girls, and the post. One particular commenter said that they would be unfollowing the trio's account, as a result of the share.

Country Music Trio Shares Instagram Post Highlighting Their Deer Seasons

"The Castellows" are a group which has certainly found some serious success in their short time in the music business. In September, the trio opened for the "Red Clay Strays" at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium. Likewise, the group boasts a monthly listener count of nearly 500,000 on Spotify alone.

It is also worth mentioning that the three girls which make up the group are all sisters. Lily, Eleanor and Powell Balkcom make up the group, and they are from Georgia. According to Outkick, it was actually Lily's picture, in which she sat behind the buck she had harvested, which led the Instagram post. Impressively, it appears that Lily harvested the buck with a bow, which is no easy task!

Regardless of the method of take, it is always an easy bet that any picture which shows a dead animal is going to catch plenty of flack online. But, those negative comments are always met with plenty of positive feedback as well. The 40,000 some likes are plenty of proof that hunting is still plenty popular, especially amongst country musicians and their fans.