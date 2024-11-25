Car Found In Georgia Pond May Be Linked to 44-year Disappearance Of Elderly Couple

Authorities recently found a car submerged at the bottom of a Georgia pond that may be linked to a 44 year old mystery. Answers may be around the corner for the families of an elderly couple who went missing. The missing persons kicked off one of the largest searches in Georgia history.

Charles and Catharine Romer vanished in April 1980 while on their way back north after visiting Florida for the winter. It's something they had done every year since the 1970s. However, they vanished after dropping their stuff off at a Georgia hotel and going for a drive. Now, a Georgia pond may offer clues to the mystery.

Police divers found a 1979 Lincoln Continental, the same car driven by Charles and Catharine Romer. The pond was also located in the area near the interstate and the hotel in 1980. "At this time there is no conclusion about the identity of the remains that were found," police said, according to the Brunswick News. "The pond is being drained and special equipment is being utilized to allow for a thorough investigation by GCPD and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation."

Georgia Pond Holds Mystery

The last time anyone heard from Charles was when he called one of his sons to let him know his travel plans. They traveled to the Holiday Inn and unpacked their belongings. They then wen on a drive. Three days later, a worker discovered that they never made it to the room and that the couple never arrived.

Following their disappearance, Georgia and FBI officials searched all over the state for them. However, they never located the couple. In 1985, his heirs finally declared Charles dead. They ended up inheriting his million dollar estate. However, his sons never gave up hope that they might locate him one day.

"We just don't have any leads right now at all," one of his sons, Charles Romer Jr., said. "I'll never give up on it. I'll always try to find out what happened."