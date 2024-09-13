South Carolina 8-Year-Old With Autism Drowns In Pond After Running Away From School

In a tragic turn of events, a South Carolina 8-year-old drowned in a pond. The young boy disappeared from his school in Greenville, South Carolina.

Later, authorities found him dead. 8-year-old Lionel Ramirez Cervantes vanished from Bells Crossing Elementary School on Thursday. He disappeared around lunch time, according to a statement from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Officers said he was last seen near a school playground. According to school officials, the boy ran away from school.

Greenville County Schools said in a statement, "The student was in a classroom with 2 other students and 3 staff members." The 8-year-old then took off running. "Multiple school staff members" tried to stop him. Staff members continued the chase, but they said the boy was quick. Eventually, they lost sight of him. They said, "He went up a hill, beyond a fence off campus, and into a field with very high grass."

Fast forward to Friday, authorities confirmed they found the boy's body. Dive teams recovered the boy's remains from a body of water off Lenox Lake Drive near the school.

8-Year-Old Drowns

As for why he ran away? The 8-year-old had autism and was "somewhat nonverbal."

"This was our worst fear today, and we are grieving as a community," said Chris Ross, Principal of Bell's Crossing Elementary School in a statement. "We are devastated to lose one of our children."

He added, "We will bind together with the support of the district. It's a tragedy we can't make sense over. We are of course supporting the student's family in any way we can, along with our students and staff. Thank you for your support of one another during this incredibly difficult time."

Meanwhile, the county's superintendent also spoke out.

"Words are not sufficient to describe this tragedy," said GCS Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster in her own statement. "Our hearts and prayers are with this family and school community."

According to school officials, staff followed appropriate training and protocols.

School officials said, "Appropriate GCS personnel, including staff at Bell's Crossing Elementary, receive numerous trainings in the management of student behaviors, including specific training regarding elopement (a term which includes a number of behaviors such as running away)."

"Please understand that the safety of students is always our top priority," they added.