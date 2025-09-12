Two Cornell University Students Killed Black Bear Then Skinned Animal At Residence Hall

Two students at Cornell University have made the news after their unorthodox means of cleaning and skinning a black bear. After killing the animal during a hunt, they brought it back to school where they promptly skinned it in a residence hall.

I guess if they were living on campus, they had nowhere else to go, but still, talk about a mess. According to The Ithaca Voice, the two Cornell University students went hunting. While hunting, they managed to kill a black bear. Rather than field dressing the animal, they hauled it back to a residence hall kitchen. They then butchered and skinned the animal.

Ultimately, someone filed a complaint to the Cornell University Police Department. A spokesperson spoke out about the incident. They said, "Two Cornell undergraduate students with valid New York State hunting licenses killed a bear lawfully over the weekend."

Cornell University Students

So it doesn't sound like they'll be charged with poaching or anything like that. The bear was legally killed.

"The students brought the animal into a Cornell residence hall for processing on Saturday," the school added. Still, someone complained to police about the incident. Authorities investigated the matter, and "no charges have been filed." It sounds like this may be more of an incident for the school than a legal incident.

Likewise, a Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) investigator determined the two hunters didn't violate any codes. So, they're in the clear for that. Ironically, the unofficial mascot of the school is the Big Red Bear, so it seems to be keeping with the them of the school. I wonder if the university had any guidelines or rules against butchering a bear on campus.

But it's every college kid's dream to have a rule or regulation formed based on their actions. I imagine that's being written into the rule book as we speak. Meanwhile, the kitchen was closed following the incident.

The two students killed the bear in DEC's Region 4, which was allowed starting on September 6. Happy hunting, boys and girls.