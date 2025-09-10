72-Year-Old Man Will Not Survive After Being Attacked By Black Bear

A 72-year-old man sadly won't survive a devastating black bear attack. His family confirmed that his injuries are too extensive to live and that he will most likely pass away.

The startling incident happened in Arkansas on September 3. According to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC), 72-year-old Vernon Patton was mauled nearly to death by a black bear.

He had been on his tractor working on a gravel road in the Mulberry Mountain. That's when a 70-pound black bear ambushed and mauled him. His son saw the attack and went to get help for his father. First responders airlifted the man to a nearby hospital. He underwent emergency surgery for the injuries sustained during the black bear attack.

Black Bear Attack

However, according to ABC affiliate KHBS, his family said "his injuries are extensive and ultimately not survivable."

"This has been an extraordinarily difficult time for our family," the family said in the statement, "and we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support we have received. We ask that people show compassion and consideration as we focus on being together as a family for as long as we still can."

They added, "We also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the medical teams who are providing exceptional care and to everyone who has offered their prayers and kindness. At this time, we ask for privacy as we navigate this painful journey together as a family."

Meanwhile, AGFC spokesperson Keith Stephens described the attack as pretty severe. He said that Patton's son threw rocks at the bear to scare it away. But the animal left him with "severe cuts and puncture wounds to his head and arms."

Authorities tracked down and killed the black bear.

"[Officers] saw the bear in the area, and it wasn't very far from where the attack had taken place," Stephens said. "So they went over, the bear climbed a tree, and they put it down."

"If we have an animal that attacked a human being, you've got to put it down," he said. "You can't have that happening again."