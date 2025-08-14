Florida Commission Causes Controversy After Unanimously Approving Black Bear Hunt

Once again, there is a heated controversy over wildlife management - a persistent tug-of-war between those advocating for population control and those pushing for protection. Now, Florida has entered the chat. Recently, the unanimous vote by the Florida wildlife commissioners to approve a black bear hunt has caused some unrest among wildlife supporters.

Florida Approves First Black Bear Hunt In A Decade

Outdoorlife shares, "Florida wildlife commissioners voted unanimously (5-0) Wednesday morning to reinstate a black bear hunt and approve the final rules for the upcoming hunting season this winter." This would be the first black bear hunt in Florida in over a decade. Furthermore, the hunt would last a 23-day period in December.

According to the summary memo, the hunt would be "well-regulated" with an aim of managing the bear population. The act aims to begin managing population growth through hunting in the largest subpopulations." Additionally, the Florida wildlife commissioners' office argues that "Managing population growth." In addition, they shared that there would be a specified bear-hunting season and Bear Hunt Zones. Permits are also issued in limited numbers.

While it seems like they plan on fully regulating this black bear hunt, not everyone in Florida is happy about the news. In particular, an advocacy group known as Bear Warriors United is very upset. They filed a related lawsuit against the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Outdoorlife shares that the group claims "that FWC improperly delisted the bears in 2012." Therefore, hunting them would have disastrous consequences on their population size.

A key part of the group's intention is to prevent further bear hunts from happening. As well as to protect the species overall. While state biologists argue that black bear populations are now large and healthy enough to sustain regular hunts, the idea causes great controversy. Anti-hunting groups and wildlife activist groups abhor the idea of a regular reinstated black bear hunt. Furthermore, it seems like they will do everything in their power to prevent it from happening. Where do you fall on the matter?