Polite Black Bear Rings Doorbell Before Helping Itself To Owner's Hot Tub

Some things in life go together. Significant examples include items such as peanut butter and jelly, hot summer days, watermelon, and dare I say, pineapple and pizza. Okay, that last one always seems up for debate, but you get the picture. However, a new combination seems to be gaining prevalence, and that is black bears and hot tubs. While I never gave much thought to bears outside of the forest, more and more stories are emerging about these adorable creatures helping themselves to people's warm outdoor bathing tubs. Recently, a polite black bear even took the time to ring the doorbell before helping itself to the owner's hot tub.

Polite Black Bear Rings Doorbell Before Going In Hot Tub

Does this even count as trespassing? While I have previously written about black bears and hot tubs, none have ever announced their presence before. Typically, the bear just saunters over, looking for a quick little snack. Upon its search, it locates the hot tub and decides to take a refreshing dip. I can't say I blame them. However, this black bear had all the politeness of a distinguished gentleman.

The homeowners released the adorable footage captured by their ring door camera. The footage shows the bear as it strolls right up to their front door. Then, it proceeds to stand on its hind legs and ring the bell with its front paws, just as a human would. After the bell rings, the bear even takes a few steps back, clearly showing himself to the homeowners. I imagine him saying something along the lines of, "Hey guys, I am here. Just letting you know I am going for a quick little dip now."

Unfortunately for the black bear, the hot tub was securely shut. The bear meandered over to the jacuzzi, where it once again stood on its hind legs. It pushed against the cover with its snout, but alas, it would not budge. A bit dejected, the bear decided to leave the scene and explore the remainder of the yard instead.

The Internet Reacts

The homeowners and internet users alike got a kick out of this adorable black bear trying to use the hot tub, even more so about the fact that he was polite enough to ring the doorbell. The caption of the video read, "At least he was polite enough to ring the doorbell to see if we were home. Volume up to hear the doorbell. New Hampton." Furthermore, the comments were largely in favor of the adorable creature. Here were some of the comments left under the video.

"He's asking if he can use the hot tub."

"Is this for real? I love it!! What a treasure."

"What an awesome video, I just love bears. I have a 5 am visitor almost every day right outside my window."