Bear On Board! Mama Bear Ferries Her Adorable Cubs Across A Massive Reservoir

Talk about cuteness overload. I swear, no matter the species, mothers carry the weight of the world on their backs. I mean that figuratively and literally. For this mother bear, she is carrying the weight of her entire world —her two baby cubs —on her back. Watch the adorable video that shows the moment this mama bear ferries her adorable cubs across a massive reservoir.

Mama Bear Ferries Her Adorable Cubs Across Massive Reservoir

A viral video captured the moment that a determined mama bear ferried her adorable cubs across a massive reservoir. Outdoor Life shared that it was angler Izzy Drost who captured the footage. He was out fishing with his friend, John LaQuire, on the Quabbin Reservoir when he witnessed the incredible sight. Luckily for all of us, he decided to capture the moment.

The video begins with a distant shot, beautifully showcasing the reservoir and its stunning surroundings. Then, Drost zooms in on the black shape, moving in the water. Afterward, as the camera gets closer, the image comes into focus; it is a black mama bear working diligently as she ferries her adorable cubs across the massive reservoir.

Mama Bear moves with ease as she pushes herself through the water. Her two cubs look absolutely adorable as they sit cautiously on her back. They stare at the camera with a gentle curiosity as their mother ferries them right on past. Mama Bear spares only a glance at the anglers to ensure they are not a threat before she carries on with her difficult task.

Even the man behind the camera was impressed. "The cubs are riding the mama's back," Drost exclaimed. "Look at that!" As she swims off into the distance, three sets of cute little ears begin to fade away. Black bears are known to swim to help themselves cool off from the harsh summer heat. In fact, some have even been caught sneaking into pools and hot tubs in people's yards.

Drost and his friend were lucky enough to witness this incredible moment of this mama bear as she ferries her cubs across the reservoir to a small island nearby. How amazing!