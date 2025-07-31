Wisconsin Woman Is Fighting For Her Life After Suffering A Black Bear Attack

While wildlife is typically more afraid of you than you are of it, there are always exceptions. This is particularly true when the wildlife happens to be an apex predator. While black bears typically mind their business, if they feel threatened or agitated, they can and will attack humans. Now, during the warm summer months, black bears are out in full display in the state of Wisconsin. Unfortunatley for one woman, her experience did not stop after just spotting the bear. Now, that Wisconsin woman is fighting for her life after suffering from a black bear attack.

Wisconsin Woman Fighting For Her Life After Black Bear Attack

The Cool Down shares the horrifying moment that Karen Frye suffered a black bear attack. The 69-year-old woman was outside of her home when the incident occurred. As is the case with most bear attacks, this black bear was defending its cub. While Frye did not intentionally get close to or pose a threat to the young bear, black bears are extremely protective when it comes to their young.

Wisconsin wildlife officials confirmed that the bear did act aggressively towards Frye, and most assume it was in an attempt to protect its young from a perceived threat. While Frye was initially in critical condition, she has since been upgraded to stable condition. The fight for her life seems to be paying off as she is slowly making improvements. Officials searched for the bears, with plans to euthanize the adult if caught. However, after two weeks of searching with no sightings, experts concluded that the bears were no longer in the area. Then the search was called off, lucky for the bears.

How To Avoid A Bear Attack

As human settlements continue to collide with the habitats of wild animals, these sorts of encounters are becoming more common. Here are some things you can do to help lessen your chance of a black bear attack.