The Most Important Thing To Consider Before Field Dressing Your Deer

Field dressing a deer is a massively important piece of the harvest, and there are a few tools that every hunter should have to make the process all the easier.

At Hunter Ed, it is always stressed that every hunter use a good knife when field dressing a deer. Safe and efficient field dressing relies on a sharp knife. Dull blades force hunters to work at cutting through the deer. Once the blade requires intense pushing and pulling to cut, the hunter's chance of injury rises. Moreover, the knife should also be sturdy. Sharp, sturdy knives cut through tissue with ease. Likewise, they do not bend or break easily. Many hunters prefer a knife like that of a butcher's skinning knife for the ordeal. There are also plenty of great options online, which are built specifically for field dressing big game.

Another important tool to have in your pack is a hand saw. Many hunters, myself included, find best success when cutting through the sternum of the deceased deer. Such a tactic makes the removing of the organs out of the critter much easier. Importantly, when done well, all of the organs can be removed from the deer's body cavity in one fell swoop. Such is accomplished by cutting the deer's windpipe and esophagus as far up into the animal's neck as possible. Once cut, the pair can be pulled down the cavity in unison, and all the organs which are situated further down the body will pull out together.

The Right Tools Make All The Difference When Field Dressing Deer

Lastly, but importantly, a great headlamp is a must for deer hunters who are on the search for a dead deer. Many times, as days become shorter through the fall, recovery efforts bleed into the darkness of nightfall. As is such, a great headlamp is a must-have when field dressing deer in the dark. The headlamp allows for a precise aim of light onto the hunter's knife or hand saw. The light keeps the hunter from cutting himself or herself, while also remaining efficient in dressing the deer and preserving meat.