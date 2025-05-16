TSA Stops A Woman For Having This Bizarre Item In Her Bag

TSA has to deal with all sorts of travels coming through the airport. While there are the occasional passengers who forget to take out potentially dangerous items like scissors, most break more common rules. However, some passengers just bring some downright strange items. Recently, TSA stopped a woman for having this bizarre item in her bag.

TSA Stops Woman For Bizarre Item In Her Bag

This woman honestly has my respect. She knows what she needs and wants, and she goes for it. Chloé Gray, is a lifestyle influencer who shares videos with her over 458,000 fans. This time she was sharing how she has a "first-class experience" without paying for first class. I promise, it is not what you think. Instead of grabbing a drink before she boards or wearing some comfy clothes, this influencer likes to ensure that she never goes hungry.

This time she did that by bringing this bizarre item in her bag. What was the item, an entire rotisserie chicken. "I gotta get my protein in," Gray explained in her video. She elaborated that she does not enjoy airport food or any sort of junk food, so this lean protein is a healthy alternative for her that will hold her over for the entire day of travel.

Additionally, when speaking to People the influencer had this to say. "I get scared at the thought of being trapped for hours without something to eat — you could call it food anxiety." In addition to her food anxiety, Gray admitted that she has specific heath reasons that make her more attuned to frequent and healthy eating.

Not Popular With The Public

Although TSA stopped the woman for the bizarre item in her bag, they ultimately let her continue on with her chicken. After all, it is not a threat to anyone else on board. Well, perhaps apart from the smell. Although she was not breaking any in-flight rules the general public does not seem thrilled with her choices.

In fact, many of the comments left under her video were downright outraged at her actions. Here are some of the comments the public left for the influencer.

"Someone sitting next to me on a plane pulling out a rotisserie chicken would be my last straw."

"Nooo the strong smell on the flight is diabolical."

"You. Are. Out. Of. Your. Mind."

"Just because you CAN, doesn't mean you SHOULD."

While the internet is hating on this woman I honestly don't think she is that crazy. She is a health concsious woman, ensuring that she has a healthy snack for her travel. However, I will side with the internet on the fact that she could have picked an easier healthy snack option. Perhaps a protein shake, some granola bars, or even a turkey sandwich would suffice. I would also be opposed to a strong smell on my eight hour flight. What are your thoughts? Would you pack this bizarre item in your bag or would you chicken out?