TSA Shares A Potential Alternative To Real ID, But It's Only For iPhone Users

If you are like me and you have yet to get your Real ID, you are in luck. The TSA just shared a potential alternative to the Real ID, but don't get too excited. It is currently only for iPhone users, and it is only applicable for certain types of travel.

Who Can Use This Potential Alternative To Real ID And When?

With the Real ID going into effect on May 7th, many people have been scrambling to schedule appointments at the DMV. However, I am sure many of you may have noticed that it is easier said than done. DMVs across the country are completely booked out for months, as people rush to update their licenses. After all, summer is the peak travel time. Unless you have a passport, this new rule taking effect can put a damper on your summer plans.

Fortunately, the TSA has shared a potential alternative to address the issue. It turns out you still need your passport, but you might not have to carry it with you. According to the NY Post, "Apple just unveiled a buzzy new feature that'll let iPhone users upload their passports into Apple Wallet this fall." While this sounds promising, I recommend holding onto your hard copy for now; you never know how these new features will pan out.

However, TSA has stated that this new digital passport will be accepted at TSA checkpoints. This could make security and checkpoints less of a headache for many people, especially those who have yet to get their Real ID.

This Digital Passport Is Not The Same As Your Actual Passport

While this new Apple feature is exciting, Apple warns people that it does not apply to all types of travel. For example, if you want to travel internationally, you will still need the hard copy of your passport. However, for domestic travel, this new digital ID can be used in place of a Real ID. Apple created this solution after the somewhat bumpy start to the Real ID regulations taking effect.

With the change still being relatively new, many passengers were confused about whether their driver's licenses were compliant or not. Additionally, many people forgot to bring their passports for domestic travel, as they had never needed them before. Therefore, TSA checkpoints and airport security have been backed up. Hopefully, this digital ID helps to alleviate some of the confusion, hassle, and wait times.