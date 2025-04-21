DMV's Face Chaos As Approaching REAL ID Deadline Causes Panic

DMV's across the nation are facing chaos as more and more people attempt to switch over their driver's license. What is causing this wide-spread panic? The REAL ID deadline is steadily approaching. Now, people are fearful that they will be limited in their ability to travel.

What Is A REAL ID?

If you are not an avid traveler, or plugged into the news, you may not be familiar with the REAL ID. According to Homeland Security, the REAL ID Act was passed by Congress back in 2005. They continued that "The Act established minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards."

The purposes include accessing certain federal facilities, boarding federally regulated commercial aircrafts, and entering nuclear power plants. If you are wondering how to know if your license counts as a REAL ID, Homeland Security answered that as well. They write, "REAL ID-compliant cards will have a star marking on the upper top portion of the card. If the card does not have a star marking, it is not REAL ID-compliant." Therefore, it "won't be accepted as proof of identity to board commercial aircraft."

That's right folks, you will soon need a REAL ID in order to travel.

DMV's Face Chaos Amid REAL ID Deadline

Where your regular license used to be enough, it is no longer. Starting May 7, 2025 you will need a REAL ID to travel domestically within the United States. However, if you plan on traveling internationally you will still need your passport. The good news is, if you have a passport you can use that in place of your REAL ID.

Which is a good thing because according to the NY Post, DMV's across the nation are in chaos. The DMV is typically not my favorite place to go in general, but now I wish to avoid it like the plague. The NY Post shared that "As of Friday morning in New Jersey, the Department of Motor Vehicles (NJDMV) website showed "0 appointments available" for REAL ID services on its site." That is because people are panicking in their attempt to get a REAL ID.

However, before you start panicking know that you have options. First and foremost, if your license is set to be renewed you are able to easily get an appointment and switch over to a REAL ID during that time. Additionally, if you are unable to get this new ID or have no desire to, you do have other options.

The NY Post shares some other forms of identification that will be accepted in place of a REAL ID. Those identification methods include, "a valid U.S. passport or passport card; DHS trusted traveler cards such as Global Entry; Department of Defense IDs, permanent resident cards; and border crossing cards."

So, don't be one of those people causing chaos across the nation's DMV's. Take a breath, get yourself situated and prepare. Because the REAL ID deadline is swiftly approaching, but that is no reason to panic.