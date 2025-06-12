Travel Influencer Gets Slammed Over Her "Travel Hack" Which Is Really Just Inconsiderate

Another day, another influencer sharing their hacks for travel. While most of these hacks are met with agreement and support, some of them receive major pushback. That is what happened recently when a travel influencer shared her "travel hack" for more comfortable flying. However, the internet did not agree with this hack and stated that it was more of an inconvenience than anything. See how this travel influencer got slammed over her "travel hack."

Travel Influencer Gets Slammed Over "Travel Hack" That's Just Inconsiderate

Look, I get it, travel is not the most comfortable thing in the world. With tight seating, cramped leg room, and fussy passengers, it can be a daunting experience. However, you cannot make yourself so comfortable that it is at the expense of others. Apparently, this travel influencer didn't get the memo. Travel influencer Nicole Lazo shared a video on Instagram, sharing how she makes herself more comfortable on a long flight.

In the video, she shares step-by-step instructions on how to make a little hammock for your feet so they are not constantly hovering above the floor. She takes a thin blanket and ties both ends together, making a knot. Then, she unlatches the tray table and puts the blanket behind it, with the knot facing out. Then she latches the table on top of the blanket, and voila, she has a little cozy hammock to rest her feet.

While the contraption does look comfortable, and many passengers with shorter legs said they loved the idea, others were not sold. Many people slammed the travel influencer, arguing that her travel hack would break the tray table. Others argued that it wasn't fair to the person in front of her to deal with the weight of her feet on the back of her chair. Honestly, I see both sides. If you are someone whose feet don't reach the ground, this could be much more comfortable. However, I wouldn't want the weight of someone's feet on the back of my chair for an eight-hour flight.

The Internet Reacts

The travel influencer got mixed reviews on her supposed travel hack. Some users were in favor of it and said they would be interested in trying it.

"This is genius!! I'm short and this would be so comfy instead of barely touching the floor."

"I like it, definitely will try it."

Others slammed the travel influencer for the suggestion.

"You can break the table with your weight/pull."

"Great so the whole time you are swinging your feet the person in front is disturbed. This is why flying is a bummer."

"The person sitting in front definitely feels that. As a previous flight attendant, I'd not allow- I'd say that's not cool."