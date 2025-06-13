TSA Reminds Passengers Of These 10 Rules About Food And Drink When It Comes To Flying

As summer travel reaches its peak, the TSA is reminding passengers of the rules surrounding food and drink on flights. While some airport and flying rules are well-known, such as not bringing firearms aboard the aircraft, some smaller rules are often overlooked. To mitigate any airport drama, here are 10 rules about food and drink you should know when flying, according to the TSA.

1. Bottled Water

Hydration is key, right? Correct, but apparently only in small amounts when flying. If you want to bring bottled water on a plane, you can, but with a specific exception. If you plan on bringing this item in your carry-on bag, it needs to be less than or equal to 3.4oz/100 ml, according to TSA guidelines. However, you can put bottled water in your checked luggage without worrying about that limit restriction.

2. Alcohol

Sometimes you need to take the edge off. We get that, but TSA has some strict policies surrounding alcohol. First and foremost, alcohol that is more than 70% alcohol or over 140 proof is not permitted at all. Not in a carry-on or checked luggage bag. However, if it is under those limits, you are free to bring it in your checked luggage. If you wish to have alcohol in your carry-on, it must adhere to the same liquid guidelines as water, less than or equal to 3.4oz/100 ml. Additionally, mini bottles of alcohol are welcome, but the TSA shares that they "must be able to comfortably fit into a single quart-sized bag." Additionally, you are not permitted to drink alcohol on the aircraft unless the flight attendant serves it, so no whipping out your mini bottles mid-flight.

3. Sweet Treats

Good news for all of you with a sweet tooth, both doughnuts and cakes are allowed on your flight. TSA even shared a humorous post on X regarding their rules with doughnuts. They suggested not leaving these delicious treats behind and joked, " Donuts are g2g in carry-on or checked bags, no matter what toppings you choose. How many you decide to bring is up to you. " Additionally, pies and cakes are welcome in both your carry-on and checked luggage. However, TSA does advise that you organize your bag as best as possible to avoid confusion while in the X-ray machine.

4. Solid Food Items

Solid foods are also good to go. Some examples include foods like nuts, crackers, and even cooked meats. When it comes to these, they can easily go into your carry-on or checked luggage. I personally recommend you bring it in your carry-on so that you can have a mid-flight snack, without paying the ridiculous fees for one of their overpriced meals.

5. Liquid Goods

Liquid goods are where you need to pay more attention to the food and drink rules. The NY Post shares some details regarding the rules surrounding liquid goods. They write, liquid goods " such as jam or jelly, maple syrup, ice cream and oil, fall under the standard '3-1-1 rule' — which is that liquids can't be in containers larger than 3.4 ounces, they must be contained in a clear plastic bag and each passenger is only allowed one of these bags — when transported in carry-on bags, as specied in TSA's online guide. "

6. Breast Milk

Here is a food and drink rule I never thought about before, but it's good news for all of the breastfeeding mamas out there. According to TSA guidelines, "Formula, breast milk, toddler drinks, and baby/toddler food (to include puree pouches) are considered medically necessary liquids." This means that they are not subject to the same rules as other liquids. Therefore, liquids of this kind are allowed in "quantities greater than 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters are allowed in carry-on baggage and do not need to fit within a quart-sized bag."

7. Unexpected But Allowed Items

The NY Post shares some of these items that you would most likely never bring on a flight, but you could if you wanted to. Some of these items include cheese, coffee grounds, dried fruits, fresh eggs, or even a rotisserie chicken. Yeah, that's right, you can bring a rotisserie chicken, and one woman actually did that! Talk about meeting your protein goals.

8. Fruits And Veggies Have Restrictions

Fresh fruits and vegetables can get tricky when it comes to food and drink rules. While they technically fall under the solid food category, meaning they can be carried in both carry-on and checked bags, there are some exceptions. TSA guidelines state that "passengers flying from Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands to the U.S. mainland cannot take most fresh fruits and vegetables due to the risk of spreading invasive plant pests."

9. Food Items That Have Specific Rules

It turns out that alcohol is not the only item that has specific rules regarding how you can bring it aboard. Raw meat and seafood also have some strict rules in place. For both fresh meat and seafood, you can bring them in both a carry-on and a checked bag. However, there are specific requirements that need to be met regarding their packaging. For example, if the food is packed with ice or ice packs, then the ice or ice packs must be completely frozen when brought through screening. If they are partially melted or actively melting, they will not be allowed through. Additionally, you can pack your perishables with dry ice; however, the FAA limits you to five pounds of dry ice, and it must be packaged appropriately. Thus, meaning it is validated and properly marked.

10. Try To Make Things Look As Least Suspicious As Possible

Finally, the last rule on our TSA food and drink rules list is to try to make all of your items look as un-suspicious as possible. I know, this seems like common sense, but sometimes when you are packing in a rush, you forget. Pack everything neatly and in appropriate containers. Label all food items and liquids. Advise TSA if you are traveling with breast milk or baby items. Just do your due diligence, and your screening time should be dramatically sped up.