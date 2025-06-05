TSA Warns About New Important Security Risk That Most People Do Without Knowing

I am sure we are all familiar with TSA security checks at airports. You know the glorious moments where you have to remove your shoes and every possible item you own, to be placed into a full-body scanner? Now, TSA has warned about a new significant security risk that many people may not have considered. In fact, I am willing to bet that most people do this thing without even realizing it is a risk. Find out what this new security risk is and why it is so dangerous.

TSA Warns About New Important Security Risk

It's beneficial to stay informed about the latest and most noteworthy travel news. However, it is not good to be plugged in at the airport, literally. One of the most common sights at airport gates is passengers clinging to their charging devices. Whether it is cell phones, laptops, or some other form of technology, we all fight for the seats closest to the outlets. Then, one person typically plugs in and hogs the thing for the entire time they are waiting for their flight. Come on, charge and move along! Although now I may be rethinking that wish.

Although it seems like an absolute lifesaver to plug in to one of those charging stations, the TSA is arguing that doing so now poses a new security risk. They shared what makes this act so risky in a Facebook post. They begin the post by mentioning how technology and cybersecurity have never been more critical than they are today. Then, they share age-old tips, like not accepting friend requests from people you do not know. Next, they share a tip that was news to many people. They wrote, "Hackers can install malware at USB ports (we've been told that's called 'juice/port jacking'). So, when you're at an airport, do not plug your phone directly into a USB port."

Are you surprised? I was. I wasn't surprised that someone would do this. Unfortunately, I have lost all faith in humanity when it comes to hackers. However, I was a bit surprised that they could hack you from an outlet. I would have never imagined they could install software in there. Instead, TSA advises that you "Bring your TSA-compliant power brick or battery pack and plug in there." Additionally, they warn against using free or public WiFi, as it is not secure.

The Internet Reacts

Along with their warning about the new significant security risk, the TSA also shared a photo in their post. I am assuming the photo was a simple stock image. It shows a woman charging her phone at one of the charging stations at an airport, while resting her bare feet on the station. It is relevant to mention this because the majority of the comments were more concerned with this woman's feet and toes than with the new security risk the TSA was trying to draw attention to. Here are some of the comments left under the post.

"The real threat is the bare feet on the chair and that pole ."

"Shame the hackers can't install some socks on those hobbit feet."

" I'm more afraid of people putting their bare feet on things at the airport."

However, despite the apparent fascination with this woman's feet, some commenters were more concerned with the issue of hackers. Here are some of those comments.

"Yet the airports have free wifi and USB ports open."

"Lmao so don't use the things airports have spent millions around updating their infrastructure."

"You can buy one-way charging cords so that these ports are safe."

"Wow - government cannot even protect their own, even with electronics."