Common Airport Staple May Be A Thing Of The Past, And I Am Mad About It

Like everything else in the world, airports are constantly evolving. Any successful business needs to change and keep up with the times to thrive. However, I am not too happy with what the airports have in mind for their upcoming changes. An airport staple may be on its way out as those in charge threaten to make it a thing of the past.

Which Common Airport Staple May Soon Be A Thing Of The Past?

When visiting an airport, there are certain aspects of it that we have all come to know and love. For example, we expect long lines and overpriced coffee, and there are specific amenities that have become customary as well. One such amenity is the moving walkways. You know the ones I am talking about. The ones that you walk on, and it makes you feel like you are some superhero traveling at light speed?

Those walkways come in handy when you are lugging heavy luggage from one terminal to the next. Or they can be a great mood booster if you want to unwind. However, please don't become too accustomed to them, as experts argue that they may soon be a thing of the past.

That's right; the NY Post reports that various airports have begun removing this airport staple, citing strategic reasons behind the decision. Ben Schlappig, an expert in airline, hotel, and loyalty programs, shared his thoughts on the matter. The Post shares that he explained that airports are businesses first. What that means is that they are focused primarily on one thing: money.

There are two primary sources of income for airports. The first is fees related to airplanes, such as your tickets, gate fees, etc. Then, the rest of their revenue comes from opportunities such as airport concessions. This means that an airport operator's biggest fear is that you walk directly to your gate, take a seat, and wait until your plane is ready to depart. Instead, they want you to walk around and explore the airport. That way, you are likely to spend more money.

Having this airport staple that gets you to your gate rapidly may not be in their best interest. Not to mention that they cost money to maintain, and without fail, every time I have traveled, at least one of the moving walkways is broken. Additionally, Schlappig also drew attention to the fact that the moving walkway acts as a divider. He wrote, "It's like being in a car and seeing a business on the other side of a six-lane road — it's not exactly easy to access." So, at the heart of it all is the accessibility to airport shops.

Already, this airport staple has become a thing of the past in airports such as those in Chicago, Las Vegas, Orlando, Dallas, and Cincinnati.