I guess it pays to have deep pockets. While private jets used to be reserved for the famous and uber rich, it seems like they are more available now. However don't get confused, you still need to have a pretty chunk of change to rent one of these babies out for a flight. However recent airport madness has caused more and more people to opt for private jet travel.

More People Choose Private Jet Travel Amid Airport Madness

Whether it is the infamously long lines, constant delays, or the cramped leg room more and more people are dreading traveling. In particular, people really dislike the airport madness. It seems like you always need to be in a rush. Also, no matter what time you get there you can never seem to beat the crowds. Not to mention dealing with security, bag check, and the never ending gate updates, it truly is a hassle.

And let's not forget that the pandemic shook a lot of people and completely changed the way they view crowded places — enter private aviation industry. While this industry took off during the pandemic, it is showing no signs of stopping in the 2025 year. In fact, it is booming more now than ever.

The NY Post shares the success of one of these private aviation companies. Paul O'Brien — founder of high profile Brisbane-based air charter company, Avmin — has seem immense success over the years. In 2019, right before the pandemic he was putting in "30 or 40 flights per week." However in 2022, that number jumped to "around 80 charter flights per week." He told the post that that number remains consistent today and it is "across 30 to 40 flight sectors."

It seems like although commercial flight numbers are back up, people are not stopping private jet travel any time soon.

Who Is Using Private Jet Travel?

When sharing his statistics regarding amount of flights per week, O'Brien also shared his most frequent types of fliers. He told the Post that he gets a lot of business travelers. Additionally other aviation companies state they get a lot of golfers and birthday parties. FalconAir chief executive Laura Younes stated, "The golfers really enjoy being flown directly to the more exclusive and remote golf courses in Australia and New Zealand, which normally take multiple airline trips and/ or lengthy road journeys to reach."

Additionally she shared, "The birthday groups have been taking advantage of the large single cabin of our Dassault Falcon jet, which has an exceptional open plan that suits groups of 10 or more, allowing a lively, well catered experience for those on board."

However most of the guests just want to escape the airport madness and enjoy the luxury of a private jet. O'Brein shared, ""I don't envisage a down turn anytime soon by private jet users as they've experienced everything there is with the convenience and luxury of a private jet."

With luxuries like extra leg room, flexible arrival and departure times and so much more, I can honestly see why people are opting for it instead of commercial flights.

What's The Cost Of Private Jet Travel?

While it can be tempting to avoid the airport madness how expensive is it? Laura Younes is confident that the prices are not that robust. She stated, ""a private jet competes very well with the premium offerings from the airlines, especially if the trip is planned at the last minute." The NY Post shared the following data in regards to price. "In Australia, entry-level charters begin at approximately $1200 per hour, escalating to $12,000 per hour for premium long-haul routes."

Not quite sure how that is affordable for most people, but hey if I ever win the lottery I know where I will be spending some of it!