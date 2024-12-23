Traveler Reveals Flight Attendant Hack For Dealing With Ear Pressure And Pain On Long Flights
I've flown quite a bit in my day, and I have to tell you there's nothing worse than ear pressure, especially on long flights. It's even worse if you are flying with any congestion. Your ears feel like they're going to explode. However, a traveler recently revealed a flight attendant hack that may help on flights after experiencing ear pain herself.

Shelby Heiskell took to TikTok to share her flight attendant hack. She said that she recently flew home to Kentucky for Thanksgiving and experienced some congestion.

"I wasn't a very experienced flyer, I wasn't aware that it could be dangerous to fly in such [health] conditions," Heiskell told Fox News. "Upon descending, I felt my ear pop, and it felt like my ear was going to explode. It was excruciating pain that I had never felt before and had absolutely no control over."

Flight Attendant Travel Hack

She said that she tried chewing gum on the flight and blowing her nose but nothing helped. "The pain kept increasing, until I had to bury my face into our flight pillow — as to not cause a scene or scare my son," she continued.

Fortunately, a flight attendant saw she was in pain and let her in on a little hack. The flight attendant returned with a coffee cup with a hot washcloth at the bottom of the cup. They told the traveler to put the cup over her ear.

"I almost immediately felt relief," Heiskell said. "Although it didn't solve the temporary hearing loss or actual problem at hand, it soothed the pain & took away the feeling of impending pressure."

Upon feeling relief at the flight attendant hack, she took to TikTok to share the tip. She wrote "I owe that girl! Apparently, it's a trick not alot of people are aware of, because one of the flight attendants on the next plane didn't know what I was talking about when I ordered one for take off (my ear was still plugged)... so I thought I'd share."

Of course, many commenters suggested that she take some medicine before flying to avoid any pain at all.

"Many suggested flyers take a decongestant or Sudafed 24 hrs before flying & then 45 min before boarding," Heiskell said. "I am so thankful for that first flight attendant [on the plane]! I swear her trick saved my hearing & my sanity!"

