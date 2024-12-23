Traveler Reveals Flight Attendant Hack For Dealing With Ear Pressure And Pain On Long Flights

I've flown quite a bit in my day, and I have to tell you there's nothing worse than ear pressure, especially on long flights. It's even worse if you are flying with any congestion. Your ears feel like they're going to explode. However, a traveler recently revealed a flight attendant hack that may help on flights after experiencing ear pain herself.

Shelby Heiskell took to TikTok to share her flight attendant hack. She said that she recently flew home to Kentucky for Thanksgiving and experienced some congestion.

"I wasn't a very experienced flyer, I wasn't aware that it could be dangerous to fly in such [health] conditions," Heiskell told Fox News. "Upon descending, I felt my ear pop, and it felt like my ear was going to explode. It was excruciating pain that I had never felt before and had absolutely no control over."

Flight Attendant Travel Hack

She said that she tried chewing gum on the flight and blowing her nose but nothing helped. "The pain kept increasing, until I had to bury my face into our flight pillow — as to not cause a scene or scare my son," she continued.

Fortunately, a flight attendant saw she was in pain and let her in on a little hack. The flight attendant returned with a coffee cup with a hot washcloth at the bottom of the cup. They told the traveler to put the cup over her ear.