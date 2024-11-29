Delta Flight Attendant Got Black Out Drunk, Tried To Stab Co-Worker To Death

Someone won't be making their flight tomorrow. A Delta Airlines flight attendant ended up behind bars after a night on the town.

I think there are all things that we regret having done when we were drunk. I mean people sleep with strangers, call their exes, and even throw chairs off roofs (looking at you Morgan Wallen). But one Delta Airlines flight attendant apparently had a bender to be all benders. Police have charged him with attempted murder after he got black out drunk and tried to kill his co-worker.

So now, he's in jail. Apparently, Joshua Smith slashed a co-worker in the neck while they were at a New Orleans hotel. Talk about killing one's vibes. So what exactly happened? The 36-year-old was out with some of his co-workers enjoying the evening. However, when they headed back to the hotel at 3:15 a.m., he started acting strangely.

Delta Flight Attendant Attacks Another

One of his female co-workers tried to help him back to his room. However, they got in an argument instead. Smith wildly and drunkenly slashed his Delta Airlines co-worker in the arm and neck. She immediately ran for her life, seeking refuge on another floor of the hotel. However, Smith followed her down, not done with the altercation.

A security guard tried to intervene between the two. And Smith ended up slashing the guard on the thumb. Authorities haven't revealed what the weapon was. But it was apparently sharp. The Delta Airlines victim ended up in the hospital. Police ended up arresting him with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and simple battery.

So, it's safe to say that Smith is in trouble. Smith's attorney, Thomas Calogero, told NBC News it all started after a night on the town. They had been partying in New Orleans. Smith claims that he got so drunk that he doesn't remember what happened.

"The group was drinking and he had blacked out," the lawyer said. "He (Smith) has no memory of the incident at all, nothing."