Toddler Dies In Freak Sledding Accident After Getting Trapped Under Icy Pond

A family is in mourning. A toddler died after a freak sledding accident in North Carolina that saw him plunge into an icy pond. It's every parent's worst nightmare, and my heart goes out to the grieving family.

Last week saw snow come to North Carolina as part of a winter storm. As you can imagine, Ayden Sasser, just a toddler, was excited by the sudden winter wonderland. It's every child's dream. Sadly, while playing in the snow, he became trapped under some ice. The toddler was on a sled when it went plunging into an icy pond, and he couldn't free himself.

His mother Angel Nicole Sasser, shared a fundraiser in the wake of her son's death. She said that she doesn't know how to go on living.

"My life...my baby...I don't know how to move forward..." she wrote. "I just don't have words..no energy... nothing... this is all I have at the moment... I love you all. We just want lots of love... hugs... kind words."

Toddler Dies In Sledding Accident

The incident happened last Saturday. Bystanders rushed to the toddler's aid and tried to pull him out of the water while 911 was called. The 911 call is truly heart-wrenching stuff.

"Caller is hysterical," a first responder said via NBC affiliate WXII. "Not answering our questions, screaming 'there's a child through the pond water.'"

They continued, "Have another 911 caller confirm we have a rescue situation. Have one child in the water they can't reach; two potential rescuers are trying to get to him."

"Fire is in the water right now. They're trying to get to him," another first responder replied. The sled had crashed through the ice, and the toddler became trapped underneath. First responders managed to pull him out from under the pond. He was still alive, but he later died at the hospital.

Additionally, two first responders and three other rescuers ended up at the hospital themselves. The family thanked everyone for their support.

"I am overwhelmed at the generous outpouring of so many friends, neighbors, and perhaps even strangers," they wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Let's keep up the momentum in support of this very special family and in memory of this precious little boy. A heartfelt thank you to all who have contributed so far."